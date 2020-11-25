Thanksgiving: Food and feuding
Thanksgiving doesn’t fall on a specific calendar day but rather on the fourth Thursday of November each year.
Thanksgiving is an official American holiday that celebrates one of the country’s founding myths.
It is famous for a huge meal and family fights around the dinner table, in recent years often over President Donald Trump. It also marks the start of the Christmas shopping season.
Thanksgiving doesn’t fall on a specific calendar day but rather on the fourth Thursday of November each year. Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving a national holiday in 1863, although harvest festivals were already traditional.
Thanksgiving is inspired by a 1621 feast held by the group of Protestant Puritans known today as the Pilgrims after their first successful harvest in the ‘New World’.
After landing on the Mayflower in what is today Massachusetts the previous year, half died over the hard winter. The newcomers had to rely on help from Native American tribes or in some cases stole from them.
Wampanoag Native Americans, some of whom were at the first Thanksgiving, helped the settlers learn to farm. They signed a treaty in the spring before the mythic feast, but settlers later tried to take their lands. Many Native Americans do not celebrate Thanksgiving.
Americans have the day off and generally gather for a feast and watch an American football game on television. Also on TV is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Three hours long, it is said to be the world’s biggest and is known for its huge balloons that are trailed between the skyscrapers of New York’s Fifth Avenue.
Not always. Family tensions over politics may boil today over Donald Trump but they are nothing new as Woody Allen’s 1986 film ‘Hannah and her Sisters’ showed.
And nothing caught the mad dash to get home on time better than Steve Martin and John Candy in ‘Trains, Planes and Automobiles’ (1987).
Back in the 17th century the first Thanksgiving was heavy on deer, corn and shellfish. Nowadays a common menu consists of turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, and an array of pies, usually including apple and pumpkin.
Canada, Brazil, Liberia and the Caribbean islands of Grenada and Saint Lucia have their own versions of the feast (dates vary).
The day after Thanksgiving is called ‘Black Friday’ and is the biggest shopping day of the year in the US, with eye-catching discounts. It is considered the start of the Christmas shopping season. It is so called because it often pulls retail businesses out of the red into the black.
-
Opinion and Editorial
Delhi Crime’s International Emmy feels like ...
One of the lead actors of the series, Shefali Shah, shared a video on ... READ MORE
-
Opinion and Editorial
A pandemic we can prevent
Superbugs already take an enormous toll on healthcare systems around... READ MORE
-
Opinion and Editorial
Trump wasted an opportunity to change the...
Perhaps the best example of a leader changing health comes from 19th-... READ MORE
-
Opinion and Editorial
US heaves a sigh of relief
All legal challenges are facing rejection at courts across America. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,154 Covid-19 cases, 613 recoveries
UAE has conducted over 18 million tests so far. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Private hospitals start...
Dedicated Covid-19 vaccination centres set up in hospital compounds. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai resident killed in bike accident in Kerala
Rohit Raj John had taken off from work to be with his wife for the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE has world’s most beautiful winter, says ...
Unified tourism identity, national campaign launched READ MORE
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews