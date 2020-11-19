KT edit: A new deal with Iran

The Biden administration could once again pursue the use of economic carrots for nuclear restraint. But just this time, let it be a collaborative effort made with the US allies in the Middle East.

Iran has been a great destabilising force in the region, meddling in the domestic affairs of a number of countries and spreading chaos. Yet, a war with the Islamic Republic is not a solution. It needs to be dealt with diplomatically which, to say the least, has been an unsuccessful task for decades. The hegemonic intentions of the leadership in Tehran have countered all concessions offered. The 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action by the Obama administration offered a start as it paused the country’s charge towards a nuclear arsenal, but all in all it was not more than a moratorium period and didn’t offer long-term solutions. As Joe Biden prepares to take charge, there is an indication that his administration would look for a return to diplomacy with Iran. It could also possibly look at reviving the deal, which has technically run its course.

Any new deal with Iran should be done in consultation with the Gulf states. The UAE, for instance, has often talked about the need for peaceful coexistence in the region. It is not looking for any confrontation with Tehran, even though Iran’s actions have adversely impacted the Emirates in many ways. The war in Yemen and Iran’s role in Syria, Lebanon, and other countries have diverted precious resources that could have been used in more meaningful ways. Perhaps, the Biden administration could once again pursue the use of economic carrots for nuclear restraint. But just this time, let it be a collaborative effort made with the US allies in the Middle East. There should be no room for any surprise element.