UAE hopeful of 5%-6% economic growth in 2022 and beyond

Central Bank of the UAE maintained the rate on borrowing short-term liquidity from it through all standing credit facilities at 50bps above the base rate
Economy1 week ago
The UAE is hoping the economy will grow by five per cent to six per cent this year as it recovers from the pandemic, and by the same pace over the next few years to help double the economy by 2031, its economy minister said on Wednesday.
“The whole world is recovering and I think we are in a recovery phase after the pandemic, (but) predicting growth as well this year is a challenge,” Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri told Reuters on the sidelines of the “Investopia” conference in Dubai, referring to the Russia-Ukraine war and oil prices.
When asked if the economy will grow by five per cent to six per cent in 2022 as well, he said “that’s what I hope, we are very ambitious, very positive... We want to double our economy by 2031.”
The IMF expects the UAE economy to grow by three per cent this year after it expanded by 2.1 per cent in 2021.
The UAE’s non-oil economy has benefited from public spending, credit growth and improving business sentiment, and its hosting of the Dubai World EXPO has boosted tourism.
When asked about his view on Russians looking to invest in the UAE, he said the country will abide by international law when it comes to Russian investments.
“We are open to those who are not against the international law,” he said.
Wealthy Russians are pouring money into real estate in Turkey and the UAE, seeking a financial haven in the wake of Moscow’s attack on Ukraine and Western sanctions, according to many property companies.
The United States and its allies have imposed several rounds of sanctions, including on the country’s largest lenders and President Vladimir Putin, since Russian forces attacked Ukraine on Feb 24 in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. — Reuters
Central Bank of the UAE maintained the rate on borrowing short-term liquidity from it through all standing credit facilities at 50bps above the base rate
Economy1 week ago
The fund was launched following an agreement with Credit Suisse to provide attractive financing
Economy1 week ago
The UAE’s GDP is forecast to grow by 6.2 per cent in 2022 and 6.7 per cent in 2023 despite lingering Omicron concerns and uncertainty over the sharp escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Economy1 week ago
The National Programme for SMEs has so far formed more than 25 partnerships with leading institutions in the public and private sectors
Economy1 week ago
Private-sector output grew strongly amid a recovery in market demand and increased travel activity.
Economy1 week ago
The game-changing agreement was drafted in just 88 days
Economy1 week ago
The rouble has depreciated significantly with the sanctions, meaning real incomes in Russia have shrunk and the purchasing power of the Russian population has significantly diminished
Economy2 weeks ago
Dubai issues new virtual asset regulatory law; what you need to know.
Economy2 weeks ago