Pakistan gets record $18 billion remittances in 7 months of 2021-22

The new provision will ensure voluntary tax filing and reduce litigation: Finance Minister
Economy1 week ago
Pakistan sustained an upward trend to receive workers' remittances above $2 billion for the 20th consecutive month in January as overseas Pakistanis remitted record $18 billion during the first seven months of financial year 2021-22, according to official data.
The latest data released by the central bank, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), showed that remittance inflows surged 9.1 per cent last month.
The central bank further noted that remittance inflows declined by five per cent compared to January 2021 due to ease of travel restrictions. Remittances fell by 14.9 per cent compared to previous month, according to the central bank.
Overseas Pakistanis residing in Saudi Arabia and the UAE continued to remit the highest amount as they sent $540 million and $374 million last month, respectively.
The United Kingdom and the United States also joined the top remitting countries as overseas workers remitted $320 million and $208 million, respectively.
ALSO READ:
Pakistan economy has received much-needed support and relief through a consistent upward remittances trend since June 2020.
The government expects $31 billion in remittances for the current fiscal year of 2021-22. Pakistan received record $29.4 billion remittances during 2020-21 compared to the $23 billion received during 2019-20.
The new provision will ensure voluntary tax filing and reduce litigation: Finance Minister
Economy1 week ago
The government has projected growth at 8% to 8.5%
Economy1 week ago
The Economic Survey 2021-22, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, projected the economy to grow by 8-8.5 per cent in the next fiscal beginning April 1
Economy1 week ago
22 per cent of global corporates already source in the UAE or plan to within the next five to 10 years; Global exports will also be increased by 100 per cent to $29.7 trillion from $17.4 trillion over the next decade.
Economy1 week ago
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange cites the need to comply with international money laundering laws
Economy1 week ago
India is poised to become $5 trillion economy by 2025 and projected to remain one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world
Economy2 weeks ago
Last year’s retail data from Q3 2020 recorded an 8% increase in the average spends per person by tourists.
Economy2 weeks ago
While economies around the world are working to normalise our relationship with the Omicron variant, there have been concerns about inflation related to monetary tightening
Economy2 weeks ago