An exceptional Ramadan night at Dubai World Cup, says Sheikh Mohammed

The Dubai Ruler was accompanied at the races by his son Sheikh Hamdan

Published: Sat 25 Mar 2023, 10:17 PM Last updated: Sat 25 Mar 2023, 11:58 PM

It was "an exceptional Ramadan night at the Dubai World Cup for horses" said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, soon after the grand finale of the races on Saturday, as he took to social media to congratulate the winner of one the biggest meeting in the event’s history.

This year’s Dubai World Cup was held during the holy month of Ramadan for the first time in the event’s history.

"We crowned the horse Ushba Tesoro from Japan as the champion of the most beautiful and best cup in the world. We have the best audience and the best team capable of achieving renewed dazzle every year," the Dubai Ruler tweeted.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by his sons Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of The Executive Council and and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.

One of the world’s biggest horse racing tournaments, the prestigious event offered a total prize money of $30.5 million. Sheikh Hamdan crowned the winner of the main $12 million race, Japan’s Ushba Tesoro, which was ridden by Yuga Kawada and trained by Noboru Takagi

A dazzling fireworks display and a drone show marked the end of the Dubai World Cup 2023.