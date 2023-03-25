An exceptional Ramadan night at Dubai World Cup, says Sheikh Mohammed

The ace handler believes that Rebel's Romance, which contests the $6m Dubai Sheema Classic, would be the horse of the night
It was "an exceptional Ramadan night at the Dubai World Cup for horses" said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, soon after the grand finale of the races on Saturday, as he took to social media to congratulate the winner of one the biggest meeting in the event’s history.
This year’s Dubai World Cup was held during the holy month of Ramadan for the first time in the event’s history.
"We crowned the horse Ushba Tesoro from Japan as the champion of the most beautiful and best cup in the world. We have the best audience and the best team capable of achieving renewed dazzle every year," the Dubai Ruler tweeted.
Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by his sons Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of The Executive Council and and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.
One of the world’s biggest horse racing tournaments, the prestigious event offered a total prize money of $30.5 million. Sheikh Hamdan crowned the winner of the main $12 million race, Japan’s Ushba Tesoro, which was ridden by Yuga Kawada and trained by Noboru Takagi
A dazzling fireworks display and a drone show marked the end of the Dubai World Cup 2023.
The ace handler believes that Rebel's Romance, which contests the $6m Dubai Sheema Classic, would be the horse of the night
The six-year-old gelding lines up for the $6 million Group 1 Longines Dubai Sheema Classic
He has nine runners — two in Dubai World Cup, three each in Dubai Golden Shaheen and Godolphin Mile and one in Al Quoz Sprint
Winner of the 2,000-metre dirt affair at Meydan last March, American-trained Country Grammer will start from post 14
The sale was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai
Colonel Ali Khamis Al Jafleh was entrusted with the responsibility developing horse racing in the country
The 41-year-old saddles Sibelius in the Dubai Golden Shaheen on World Cup night
The 2022 Saudi Cup winner is a contender in the $12 million Dubai World Cup