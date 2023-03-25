Dubai World Cup: Irish eyes smiling as Broome sweeps to Dubai Gold Cup victory

The Royal Ascot hero was delivered late by the incomparable Ryan Moore to deny William Buick aboard Godolphin’s Siskany on the line

Broome (left), ridden by Ryan Moore, wins the Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan on Saturday. — Photo by Shihab

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Sat 25 Mar 2023, 7:18 PM

Broome, a horse that has travelled around the world and is best remembered for bringing up a 900th Group win for Irish powerhouse Aidan O’Brien, has provided his trainer another unforgettable memory following a hard-as-nails victory in the $1 million Dubai Gold Cup, the longest race at the Dubai World Cup meeting.

The Royal Ascot hero was delivered late by the incomparable Ryan Moore, widely regarded as one of the best jockeys in the world, to deny William Buick aboard Godolphin’s Siskany on the line, in the 3,200-metre contest.

Following his victory in the Nad Al Sheba Trophy, Siskany went into the race as the horse to beat. And while Buick looked to have stolen a march on his rivals approaching the final half furlong, it was not to be. Broome was making smooth progress from the back of the field before swooping late in the final strides to win by a neck.

Subjectivist, who won this race in 2021 and followed it up by taking the Gold Cup at Ascot, led briefly before he was swallowed up by the front pair while Ardakan, Marco Botti's Italian Derby victor last year, stayed on for a fourth place.

However, there was no getting away from the master class that Moore delivered aboard the much-travelled seven-year-old Broome, who has raced in North America, Ireland, France Japan, and Doha, most recently.

Broome's connections with the trophies. — Photo by Shihab

Broome was also attempting a trip of two miles for the first time in 42 starts but he appreciated every yard of the race to set a new course record.

“He broke better and he travelled into it and just put his head down,” said the 39-year-old Moore, a three-time British champion jockey. “He is a very brave horse – he’s a Group One winner and has got high-class form.

“The pace was strong and we just had to wait for a bit of room at the top of the straight. He is so brave. He gave me everything and it is just a pleasure to ride a horse like him.

“I did fancy him at the distance, but you are never quite sure until you come up here and do it.” added the Englishman.

Commenting on what it meant to win a race on Dubai World Cup night, Moore, said: “It is one of the biggest nights of the year, no doubt about it. I’m always delighted to come here but it is always difficult to ride any winners, so I’m delighted to get one tonight.”

MV Magnier, representing winning owners Coolmore, added: “Aidan had this panned out for him. I thought he was in trouble, but Ryan gave him a great ride. This horse has travelled all over the world and we are lucky to have him.

“You can never be sure that a horse like him will get two miles, but Aidan was.

“There are a lot of options now, including the Gold Cup and the Melbourne Cup, and remember he was very unlucky in the Breeders’ Cup Turf. It’s a good position to be in, having Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore.”

If Charlie Appleby was disappointed to lose a race by a narrow margin, he did a good job to hide his emotions and said: “He travelled into it great and we were beaten by a class horse stepping up to two miles.

“William said when he went, he thought he’d put it to bed, but I think a mile and six is his trip going forward.”

HOW THEY FINISHED

1.Broome (Aidan O’Brien) Ryan Moore

2.Siskany (Charlie Appleby) William Buick

3.Subjectivist (Charlie Johnston) Joe Fannine