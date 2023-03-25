Ushba Tesoro wins the blockbuster $12 million Dubai World Cup race at Meydan

This is by far the world's most valuable day of horse-racing with a total prize money of $30.5 million

KT photo/Neeraj Murali

By Web Desk Published: Sat 25 Mar 2023, 8:44 PM Last updated: Sat 25 Mar 2023, 8:59 PM

Ushba Tesoro is this year's Dubai World Cup champion, winning the golden trophy and the whopping $12-million prize money.

As many as 131 horses from 19 countries competed in nine top-class races, including six Group 1 contests.

It was numerically the biggest meeting in the event’s history with horses coming from all corners of the globe.

Four of the nine races on the card were contested by a maximum field of 16 runners, which spoke volumes for the progress and popularity of the Meydan fixture.

The $5 million G1 Dubai Turf (1800m), $1 million G1 Al Quoz Sprint (1000m), $1 million G2 Dubai Gold Cup (3200m) and the $1 million G1 Dubai Kahayla Classic for Purebred Arabians (2000m) were all filled to the brim.

Saturday’s race meeting is not just about horses — but it is also a major event on the UAE's social calendar, where fashion elegance and extraordinary hats are so diverse.

Once upon a time, all roads led to Rome, but times have changed, they now lead to Meydan on the last Saturday of every March, since 1996.

ALSO READ: