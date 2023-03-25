Ushba Tesoro wins the blockbuster $12 million Dubai World Cup race at Meydan

He has nine runners — two in Dubai World Cup, three each in Dubai Golden Shaheen and Godolphin Mile and one in Al Quoz Sprint
Ushba Tesoro is this year's Dubai World Cup champion, winning the golden trophy and the whopping $12-million prize money.
As many as 131 horses from 19 countries competed in nine top-class races, including six Group 1 contests.
It was numerically the biggest meeting in the event’s history with horses coming from all corners of the globe.
Four of the nine races on the card were contested by a maximum field of 16 runners, which spoke volumes for the progress and popularity of the Meydan fixture.
The $5 million G1 Dubai Turf (1800m), $1 million G1 Al Quoz Sprint (1000m), $1 million G2 Dubai Gold Cup (3200m) and the $1 million G1 Dubai Kahayla Classic for Purebred Arabians (2000m) were all filled to the brim.
Saturday’s race meeting is not just about horses — but it is also a major event on the UAE's social calendar, where fashion elegance and extraordinary hats are so diverse.
Once upon a time, all roads led to Rome, but times have changed, they now lead to Meydan on the last Saturday of every March, since 1996.
