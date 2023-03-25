Look: Fancy hats, bright colours glam up Dubai World Cup carnival

Just like every year, visitors didn't hold back in attempting to stand out – with one even wearing a fuchsia pink hat made of feathers

By Web Desk Published: Sat 25 Mar 2023, 3:14 PM

As the Dubai World Cup 2023 is all set to kick off, visitors are seen entering with the most elegant outfits and extravagant hats.

With net being an evergreen choice, several visitors don hats with net elements or made of the material itself.

Stunningly intricate hats were also seen in the mix. Just like every year, visitors didn't hold back in attempting to stand out – with one even wearing a fuchsia pink hat made of feathers.

However, a section of them stuck to the classics and decided to wear timeless, simple hats – exuding class.

Take a look at some of the marvellous accessories we saw at the event:

