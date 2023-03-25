Look: Fancy hats, bright colours glam up Dubai World Cup carnival

The 41-year-old saddles Sibelius in the Dubai Golden Shaheen on World Cup night
As the Dubai World Cup 2023 is all set to kick off, visitors are seen entering with the most elegant outfits and extravagant hats.
With net being an evergreen choice, several visitors don hats with net elements or made of the material itself.
Stunningly intricate hats were also seen in the mix. Just like every year, visitors didn't hold back in attempting to stand out – with one even wearing a fuchsia pink hat made of feathers.
However, a section of them stuck to the classics and decided to wear timeless, simple hats – exuding class.
Take a look at some of the marvellous accessories we saw at the event:
The 10-time UAE Champion Jockey is having to deal with that huge personal loss as his mother Ann passed away on February 17