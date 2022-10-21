Watch: Dubai Customs busts attempt to smuggle over 12kg of drugs at airport

Officers' suspicions were aroused when X-ray scanner detected a mass of abnormal density in a passenger's bags

Published: Fri 21 Oct 2022

The Dubai Customs inspectors have thwarted the smuggling of 12.5 kg of marijuana at Dubai International Airport.

The high-security sensors supported by the most advanced screening technologies enabled the officers to foil this illegal attempt.

This was apparently being carried by a passenger coming from an African country to Dubai.

Inspection officers at the Passenger Operations Department at Dubai International Airport were able to detect the suspicious bags after they passed the x-ray machines that revealed an abnormal density.

The bags were then searched manually, and the marijuana, which was hidden skilfully in the inner lining of the bags, was discovered and seized.

Two plastic bags that contained 2.9kg and 2.7kg of marijuana were hidden in the first bag. The second bag had two pouches that contained 3.4kg and 3.5kg of marijuana, with a total weight of 12.5kg.

“These seizures reflect the integration and full coordination between the various customs units at the Dubai International Airport and the quick response to thwart any smuggling attempts and prevent the entry of narcotics as part of Dubai Customs vision to lead safe customs worldwide,” said, Ibrahim Al Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department.

The operation started when one of the inspection officers suspected the luggage of a passenger coming on a trip from an African country. At the inspection area, the passenger was asked if he had anything to disclose, but said there was nothing to disclose. The bags were then searched manually, and the narcotics were seized.

Al Kamali applauded the inspection officers for their efficiency and hard work and pointed out that Dubai Customs was the emirate’s first line of defence, and it would not spare any efforts to tackle all unlawful activities.

