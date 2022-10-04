Dubai: Woman caught with marijuana at airport cleared of drug charges

They call for justice for the cold-blooded murder of Abu Dhabi resident, allegedly by her husband
A South American woman — who had been caught with marijuana at Dubai International Airport (DXB) — was cleared of drug charges under the UAE's new law.
The Dubai Criminal Court acquitted the defendant, stating that the amount of drugs found in her possession proved that it was meant for personal use. She was also a first-time offender.
The 39-year-old defendant was arrested in April this year upon her arrival at DXB. A luggage search revealed that she was carrying more than 61g of Cannabis packed in two cigarette rolls.
During the interrogation, she admitted that the marijuana was hers but argued that it was only for personal use. Urine tests also showed traces of Cannabis in her system.
Her Emirati lawyer argued that eased penalties under the country's new drug law should apply to the woman because she was a first-time offender.
The verdict, which was issued last week, is subject to appeal within two weeks.
