Up to Dh1.5 million fine: Dubai Police warn against cybercrimes

Unlawful access into information systems of state institutions can also bring a jail term up to seven years

By Web Desk Published: Fri 2 Dec 2022, 9:44 PM

The Dubai Police have warned against unlawful access into information systems of state institutions.

In an awareness video shared on social media platforms, the police said according to Article 3 of the UAE Federal Decree Law No 34 of 2021 for combating rumours and cybercrimes, the crime is punishable of a temporary imprisonment and a minimum fine of Dh200,000 which can go up to Dh500,000. As per the law, any person who unlawfully accesses a website, electronic information system, information network or any information technology means that belong to state institutions are punishable.

The police, in the video warned against any harm, destruction or disruption of the state-owned information technology means or cancellation, deletion, destruction, changing, copying or republishing of data of confidentiality.

If the crime is part of a cyber attack, the prison term will be no less than five years and the fine will range between Dh250,000 and Dh1.5 million. The minimum imprisonment will be five years if the crime is committed in connection with data or information related to state information systems.

