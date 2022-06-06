UAE: Woman ordered to return Dh255,800 borrowed from friend

The defendant said she was facing financial problems

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 6 Jun 2022, 4:02 PM Last updated: Mon 6 Jun 2022, 4:04 PM

An Arab woman in her twenties has been instructed to return the Dh255,800 that she had borrowed from her friend.

Official court documents from the Al Ain Court of First Instance state that the friend filed a lawsuit against the woman demanding that the latter pay her back.

The plaintiff said in her lawsuit that her friend had contacted her through WhatsApp asking for help. She said the defendant said she was facing financial problems that were putting her business at risk, and asked her friend to lend her the money.

The plaintiff presented copies of bank transfer receipts to the court as evidence that she transferred the money to her friend’s account. She said the defendant had promised to return in just a few months when her business improved. However when the plaintiff asked for the money to invest in her own business many months later, the defendant refused.

In her lawsuit, the plaintiff said the defendant caused her financial loss since she could have made a profit on the money had it been returned to her earlier. After hearing from both parties, the court ordered the defendant to return the money she took from her friend and to pay an Dh5,000 in compensation for the material damages. The defendant was also told to pay for her friend’s legal expenses.

