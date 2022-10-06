UAE: Woman cleared of Dh50,000 suit for damaging reputation of man she accused of witchcraft

Judge did not allow compensation lawsuit to go to trial over a lack of evidence

An Abu Dhabi woman, who was sued for damaging the reputation of a man when she filed a complaint accusing him of practising witchcraft without enough evidence, has been cleared.

The Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Claims Court rejected the man’s compensation lawsuit against the woman stressing that there was no evidence to prove that his reputation was damaged.

The court also said the woman had used legal means against the plaintiff when she filed a complaint against him after suspecting that he practised witchcraft.

Official court documents stated that the man had filed a lawsuit against the woman, demanding that she pays her Dh50,000 in compensation for the damages she caused him when she accused him of practising witchcraft.

He explained that the woman had filed a criminal complaint against him, claiming that he practised witchcraft against her. However, the public prosecution rejected the case before being taken to court due to a lack of evidence.

The man said in his lawsuit that the witchcraft claims against him had damaged his reputation among his friends, family and workmates.

In her defence, the woman said it was her legal right to file a complaint against the man after suspecting him of being involved in practices that violate the law. Her lawyer asked the court to dismiss the case against his client, arguing that there was no evidence to prove that the man’s reputation had been damaged. He also said the woman acted by lawful means when she filed a complaint against the man.

After hearing from all parties, the court rejected the man’s compensation claims.

The judge said in his ruling that the defendant had used her legitimate right guaranteed by the law when she filed a complaint against the man.

The court also said that there was no evidence of bad faith or slander in the litigation.

