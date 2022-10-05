Dubai: Man jailed for stealing watch worth over Dh100,000 from friend

Internal investigations revealed the accused transferred himself 4 months' worth of money that had been allocated for staff salaries
A 35-year-old man was sentenced by the Dubai Criminal Court to three months in jail followed by deportation for stealing a Rolex watch worth more than over Dh100,000 that his friend left on his bed.
The case papers stated that the man was staying in a residence with his friend who loves valuables, including a Rolex watch. The accused took advantage of the fact that his friend was asleep, seized the watch that was on his friend's bed and ran away. He sold it for less than a third of its price to someone else.
When the friend woke, he searched for his watch but could not find it. He realised that his watch was stolen when he realised his friend was missing. He informed the police, who conducted their investigations and arrested the accused.
The convict admitted that he saw the watch on the bed of his friend who was sleeping, so he stole it and sold it for Dh37,000 despite realising that it was worth more than that, and transferred Dh33,000 to his country.
