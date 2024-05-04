Pakistan records 'wettest April' in more than 60 years

A general view of an overflowing Jhelum River after heavy rainfall in Muzaffarabad on April 29, 2024. Photo: AFP file

Published: Sat 4 May 2024, 1:40 PM

Pakistan experienced its wettest April since 1961 this year, with the country receiving more than twice as much rain as usual for the month, the meteorological department said in a report.

April rainfall was recorded at 59.3 millimetres, "excessively above" the normal average of 22.5 millimetres, Pakistan's metrology department said late Friday in its monthly climate report. The report described last month as the "wettest April since 1961".

