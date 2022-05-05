UAE: Three arrested for viral videos performing reckless car stunts

Senior cop advises people against posting crime videos online as it is illegal
Ras Al Khaimah Police on Wednesday evening arrested three men in their twenties for viral videos showing them performing reckless car stunts and damaging public property.
Major-General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said a specialised team of officers, headed by Lieutenant-Colonel Salem Bourguiba, Head of the Traffic and Patrols Department, launched an extensive search to apprehend the men.
The three men were soon arrested and referred to the relevant authorities to be prosecuted.
Major-General Al Nuaimi warned that those who take part in such behaviours could, under Article No. 1, be sentenced to a fine of Dh2,000, given 23 black points on their driving license and have their vehicle impounded for 60 days.
He stressed the importance of safe driving and urged drivers to account for their own safety and that of others on the road.
Major-General Al Nuaimi also encouraged members of the community to report traffic violations by contacting the operations room at 999 or 901.
