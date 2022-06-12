UAE: Police urge public transport commuters to be cautious of thefts

Sun 12 Jun 2022

Commuters have been asked to be cautious of pickpocketers in buses.

Authorities have launched awareness campaigns aimed at preventing crime. These campaigns inform commuters of the ways they can protect themselves from theft.

Colonel Abdullah Ahmed bin Salman Al Nuaimi, Director of the Media and Public Relations Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police said that thieves tend to take advantage of public transport as they are usually very packed. Pickpocketers engage with the victim and involve them in a conversation while committing the crime, he added.

He asked travellers to keep these tips in mind when using public transport:

Avoid carrying bags that can open easily

Do not carry valuables

Only carry as much cash as you need for the day

Avoid keeping your wallet, cash or mobile phone in your back pocket

Keep distance from other passengers

Do not engage in conversations with strangers

Authorities are putting in their best efforts to ensure the safety of all commuters.

