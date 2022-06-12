Enjoy our faster App experience
UAE: Police urge public transport commuters to be cautious of thefts

Authorities have launched awareness campaigns aimed at preventing crime

by

Afkar Ali Ahmed

Published: Sun 12 Jun 2022, 3:16 PM

Last updated: Sun 12 Jun 2022, 3:54 PM

Commuters have been asked to be cautious of pickpocketers in buses.

Authorities have launched awareness campaigns aimed at preventing crime. These campaigns inform commuters of the ways they can protect themselves from theft.

Colonel Abdullah Ahmed bin Salman Al Nuaimi, Director of the Media and Public Relations Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police said that thieves tend to take advantage of public transport as they are usually very packed. Pickpocketers engage with the victim and involve them in a conversation while committing the crime, he added.

He asked travellers to keep these tips in mind when using public transport:

  • Avoid carrying bags that can open easily
  • Do not carry valuables
  • Only carry as much cash as you need for the day
  • Avoid keeping your wallet, cash or mobile phone in your back pocket
  • Keep distance from other passengers
  • Do not engage in conversations with strangers

Authorities are putting in their best efforts to ensure the safety of all commuters.

Afkar Ali Ahmed

