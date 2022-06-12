UAE: Police urge public transport commuters to be cautious of thefts

An argument broke out over a shared meal
Crime6 days ago
Commuters have been asked to be cautious of pickpocketers in buses.
Authorities have launched awareness campaigns aimed at preventing crime. These campaigns inform commuters of the ways they can protect themselves from theft.
Colonel Abdullah Ahmed bin Salman Al Nuaimi, Director of the Media and Public Relations Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police said that thieves tend to take advantage of public transport as they are usually very packed. Pickpocketers engage with the victim and involve them in a conversation while committing the crime, he added.
He asked travellers to keep these tips in mind when using public transport:
Authorities are putting in their best efforts to ensure the safety of all commuters.
ALSO READ:
An argument broke out over a shared meal
Crime6 days ago
A cybercrime expert urges everyone to properly dispose of them
Crime1 week ago
He will be deported after serving his term
Crime1 week ago
The expat woman will be deported after serving her sentence
Crime1 week ago
British hedge fund trader was arrested for $1.7 billion tax fraud
Crime1 week ago
Passenger fined Dh50,000 for attempting to bring in 600gms of prohibited material
Crime1 week ago
Police arrest accused in a raid, seize 104 bags
Crime1 week ago
The accused reportedly suspected that she was cheating on him
Crime1 week ago