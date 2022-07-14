UAE: Police arrest group for fighting at shopping mall after video goes viral

Person who filmed, posted it on social media also arrested

Published: Thu 14 Jul 2022

A group of people who were engaged in a heated argument in a shopping mall in Ras Al Khaimah has been arrested.

Ras Al Khaimah Police detained the suspects after a video of the group fighting in public spread on social media.

Police have also arrested the person who filmed the incident and published it on social media.

All suspects have been referred to Ras Al Khaimah's Public Prosecution for further action.

Ras Al Khaimah Police said it has repeatedly warned residents against disturbing public peace by initiating quarrels or publishing and circulating videos. They are considered a violation of privacy, defamation and a transgression of public morals.

