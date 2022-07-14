UAE: Police arrest group for fighting at shopping mall after video goes viral

Authorities note an 18% increase in the number of reports they handled last year
A group of people who were engaged in a heated argument in a shopping mall in Ras Al Khaimah has been arrested.
Ras Al Khaimah Police detained the suspects after a video of the group fighting in public spread on social media.
Police have also arrested the person who filmed the incident and published it on social media.
All suspects have been referred to Ras Al Khaimah's Public Prosecution for further action.
ALSO READ:
Ras Al Khaimah Police said it has repeatedly warned residents against disturbing public peace by initiating quarrels or publishing and circulating videos. They are considered a violation of privacy, defamation and a transgression of public morals.
- ismail@khaleejtimes.com
Authorities note an 18% increase in the number of reports they handled last year
The law prohibits stray animals from roaming in residential areas and roads, a top official says
Suspect confesses to killing due to personal differences with victim
A famous person was robbed after sharing his travel details, says officer
During an inspection, 6 packs of peanut butter stuffed with drugs were recovered
Public Prosecution demanded stiff penalties for the motorist, who also caused damage to property
Child was returned to her mother after being brought to the country on a visit visa
He had received the amount to buy a shipment of pistachios