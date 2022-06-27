UAE: RAK police organise narcotic awareness exhibition

The programme was launched on the International Day Against Drug Abuse

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 27 Jun 2022, 6:11 PM

Ras Al Khaimah police on Sunday organised a narcotic awareness exhibition to combat drug trafficking, trading and addiction in the emirate under the slogan "Drugs ... A Painful End". The exhibition was held at Al-Manar Centre as a part of the country's International Day Against Drug Abuse programmes.

During his visit to the exhibition, Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, stressed the importance of the role played by the Ministry of Interior and the Federal Drug Control General Administration in addressing this issue. "The establishment of exhibitions would contribute to raising the level of preventive awareness and warn youth of the consequences of abuse, possessing or trading in the scourge," he added.

Lamia Al-Zaabi, Head of the Drug Prevention Department in the Federal Drug Control General Administration, said that the most prominent initiatives launched by His Highness Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, on this day last year, is the “Parents’ Guide to Drug Prevention in the Home Environment” programme to raise awareness among parents and guardians and urge them to monitor their children and warn them of the dangers of drugs.

Al-Zaabi also explained that the amended State Law on Drug Control for the year 2021 and the 'controller' service launched by the Federal Drug Control General Administration aims to educate the community about the harms of drugs, helping victims, and enhance the ability of parents to detect early addiction cases in the family environment.

Lieutenant Colonel Matar Ali Al-Matar, Head of the Technical Support Section at the Drug Control Department, said that a comprehensive festive program was organized for five days, including an awareness exhibition, competitions for mall visitors (with gifts for the winners), and cinema screens across the emirate to provide legal and other educational texts about the dangers of drug and addiction.

He pointed out the awareness programme will be conducted in several languages, with the aim of spreading security awareness within a wide range to reach a drug-free society. "The awareness (programme) also focuses on explaining the communication mechanism and how to identify the addict and avoid falling into this crime punishable by law," he added.

