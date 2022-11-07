UAE: Mother assaults children with phone charging cable, fined Dh1,100

The 10-year-old and 8-year-old had bruises, scratches and abrasions on their bodies

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 7 Nov 2022, 11:36 AM

A mother was fined Dh1,100 for assaulting her children, aged 8 and 10, with a phone charging cable.

The Fujairah Federal Court of First Instance fined her, whereas the Civil Court asked her to pay Dh20,000 as compensation to the father of the children.

The father had filed a police report stating that his children had been beaten by their mother.

He added that his 10-year-old son had bruises and scratches on his back, thighs and face. Whereas, his 8-year-old son had a bruise on his left thigh, abrasions on the right thigh and redness on his left leg.

The woman confessed to the accusations and said that she hit them with the cable to encourage them to study. She said that she would not repeat this again.

