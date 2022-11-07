Dubai: Man stabs compatriot for flirting with his girlfriend, gets Dh20,000 fine, 2 months in jail

The victim was left injured and was unable to carry out regular activities for 20 days

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 7 Nov 2022, 10:58 AM Last updated: Mon 7 Nov 2022, 10:59 AM

A 32-year-old Gulf national has been fined Dh20,000 and sentenced to prison for two months for stabbing a man who flirted with his girlfriend in a nightclub.

Last June, a security guard at a hotel in Al Barsha filed a police report saying that the accused had stabbed an Arab man.

He added that the victim attempted to dodge the assault but the accused managed to stab him in his left arm repeatedly.

The victim stated that the accused thought that he was flirting with his girlfriend. Reacting to which he pulled a knife out from his clothes to attack him.

He added that the accused kept attacking him until the guard, he himself and others at the nightclub held him back.

The victim was left injured and was unable to carry out regular activities for 20 days.

According to the case file, the accused admitted to stabbing the victim with a knife that he had in his possession after an argument broke out between them. He added that the victim flirted with his girlfriend and attempted to assault him with the help of another person.

ALSO READ: