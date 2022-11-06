Dubai: Woman fined Dh3,000 for scratching, bruising taxi driver under influence of alcohol

They picked up a bag they found in a parking lot containing cash and important documents
A 32-year-old woman assaulted a taxi driver as he attempted to stop her from fleeing the vehicle without payment. After the two arrived at her destination, the woman, of Asian descent, hit the man in the face in an attempt to flee the taxi without paying the fare for her trip.
The man received scratches and bruises to his eyes, rendering him unable to work for 20 days. The Dubai Misdemeanours and Violations Court convicted the woman of assault and fined her Dh3,000.
Details of the incident date back to last September, when the taxi driver first filed the report against the accused. He states that he attempted to talk to her, but she was under the influence of alcohol and proceeded to assault him – slapping his face and scratching him in the eyes with her nails as she tried to escape.
The victim then reported the incident to the police.
According to case files, the accused denied assaulting the driver. However, she did admit that she was under the influence of alcohol, and states that she does not remember the incident or assault as a result.
