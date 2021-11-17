UAE: Man jailed on charges of assault, robbery

The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced an Asian man to two years in prison and fined him Dh4,400 for assaulting and robbing a vehicle spare parts dealer.

The Court also ordered the authorities to deport the expat after completion of his prison term.

According to the police investigation, the incident dates back to July, when a spare parts dealer reported that an Asian gang had assaulted him and stole Dh4,400 from him.

The victim added that all the gang members fled the scene after seizing spare parts, wallet, and his phone.

The convicted Asian was present on the day of the incident with other gang members.

While the Court ruled against him, the police are still looking out for the rest of the assailants.