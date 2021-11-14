The victims managed to identify the accused, who tried to escape, but was arrested by the police.
A 31-year-old Asian woman was sentenced to three years in jail and deportation for physically assaulting a policewoman on duty.
According to case papers, the woman had walked into a police station last May and spoke to the male duty officer in an Asian language. A translator said that she wanted to be hired at the station, as she wanted to work with the police.
The male officer testified that he had told the woman that applying for a job in the force had specific channels. He then asked her to leave, and when she refused, he had her escorted out of the premises by a policewoman.
The victim stated that the woman kicked and hit her with her hands while she was carrying out the duty officer's order. The woman was then overpowered and transferred to the women's cell.
The case was then referred to the Public Prosecution, and then to the Criminal Court. The convict will be deported after she serves her jail sentence.
