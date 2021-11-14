Dubai: 3 years in jail for woman who assaulted police after demanding to be hired

The 31-year-old attacked a female officer at a station, saying she wanted to work with the force

A 31-year-old Asian woman was sentenced to three years in jail and deportation for physically assaulting a policewoman on duty.

According to case papers, the woman had walked into a police station last May and spoke to the male duty officer in an Asian language. A translator said that she wanted to be hired at the station, as she wanted to work with the police.

The male officer testified that he had told the woman that applying for a job in the force had specific channels. He then asked her to leave, and when she refused, he had her escorted out of the premises by a policewoman.

The victim stated that the woman kicked and hit her with her hands while she was carrying out the duty officer's order. The woman was then overpowered and transferred to the women's cell.

The case was then referred to the Public Prosecution, and then to the Criminal Court. The convict will be deported after she serves her jail sentence.