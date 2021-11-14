UAE: Two jailed for robbery, assault; juvenile placed in rehab centre

The four cars were being driven erratically on a road that had a speed limit of 80km/h
Two men from the Comoros Islands have been sentenced to three months in jail and will be deported after their prison term for assaulting and robbing an Asian.
The convicts, accompanied by a juvenile, physically assaulted the victim, which hampered his movement for some time.
The Umm Al Quwain’s Misdemeanour Court will put the under-age partner in a rehabilitation centre or one of the education and reform houses.
According to police records, the victim reported that three people stopped him, asking for a cigarette while he was walking on a road with his bicycle. They then attacked him and stole his bicycle and wallet with cash.
During public Prosecution interrogations, the first and second defendants admitted that they stole the victim’s wallet and fled from the crime scene to share the loot among themselves.
The juvenile accused said he was instructed to hold the victim and take his wallet, while the second accused stole the victim’s bicycle and threw it in the Salama area.
In the trial session, which carried out virtually from the prison, the first accused confessed to the two charges against him, while the second and third accused denied the two charges.
The court concluded that the accusations against the defendants were sufficiently proven. Therefore, it convicted the first and second defendants to imprisonment and deportation and obligated them to pay the legally prescribed fee.
