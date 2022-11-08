UAE

UAE: Man arrested for assaulting 3 men, leading to deaths of 2

The assaults took place in two separate instances, and two different reports have been filed with the police

Afkar Ali Ahmed

Published: Tue 8 Nov 2022, 12:23 PM

An Arab man was arrested yesterday on charges of physically assaulting three men, leading to the deaths of two.

Police officials have said that they received two separate reports in the Sharjah Police Operations Room.

The report stated that the Arab men had been assaulted by the same man who physically assaulted an Asian, a day earlier.

Sharjah Police said that all legal measures had been followed and that the case had been referred to Public Prosecution to complete procedures.

