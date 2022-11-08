UAE: Man arrested for assaulting 3 men, leading to deaths of 2

The Ras Al Khaimah Criminal Court of First Instance found him guilty of endangering the motorcyclist's life, reckless driving and other counts
An Arab man was arrested yesterday on charges of physically assaulting three men, leading to the deaths of two.
Police officials have said that they received two separate reports in the Sharjah Police Operations Room.
The report stated that the Arab men had been assaulted by the same man who physically assaulted an Asian, a day earlier.
Sharjah Police said that all legal measures had been followed and that the case had been referred to Public Prosecution to complete procedures.
The woman was earlier convicted by the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court in absentia after she was found guilty of insulting the man and violating online laws
The incident happened as a result of a financial dispute that escalated into violence and rendered the victim incapable of working for 20 days
He says that their divorce was largely due to her not returning the money she took from him, and sues her for Dh85,000
The defendant’s lawyer said the accusations against his client were 'malicious and baseless', and requested the judge to dismiss the case
According to the case file, a team of Dubai Police investigators collected evidence and arrested the suspects
An employee lost the money when he was on his way to the bank to deposit it in his company's account
They picked up a bag they found in a parking lot containing cash and important documents