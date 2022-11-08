Dubai: Two men fined Dh100,000, sentenced to 3 months in prison for theft

The convicted stole 40 cartons of bras, from a warehouse in Al Quoz

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 8 Nov 2022, 8:47 AM

Two Asians have been fined Dh100,000 and have been sentenced to three months in prison after being convicted for stealing 40 cartons of bras from a company.

According to investigations of the Public Prosecution, the defendants said that they had stolen from the warehouse. They said that they went at night, to the warehouse in Industrial Area 4, Al Quoz. They brought a pair of metal scissors with them.

The accused said they broke the lock and entered the warehouse. They then proceeded to steal 40 cartons, worth a total of Dh100,000.

The owner of the warehouse said in investigations that he received a call from one of his employees in the morning, stating that he received a call from an employee who saw that the warehouse wasn't locked.

He added that he then told his employee to enter and inspect the place. The employee found that 40 cartons of bras were missing.

The arresting officer from Dubai Police stated that he reviewed camera footage on site, and on the street with the help of a CID team. Using it, they identified and then arrested the suspect who confessed to the crime.

