UAE: Gang of five arrested for stealing car worth Dh250,000

Sharjah - The gang members used chequebooks belonging to banks in the country to defraud the victim

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 20 Oct 2021, 3:29 AM Last updated: Wed 20 Oct 2021, 6:08 AM

Sharjah Police have arrested a gang of five Arabs, comprising various nationalities, for defrauding an Emirati man and stealing his car, which was worth Dh250,000.

The gang members used chequebooks belonging to a number of banks in the country to carry out the fraud operations. They also had seals for commercial activities, personal signatures and a device to detect counterfeit cash.

The Emirati man lodged a complaint at the Industrial Area Police Station, saying that a person approached him and offered to buy a his vehicle, a 2020 model of the Toyota Land Cruiser.

The defendant said he would buy it for Dh250,000 and requested two hours to complete the sales process. But instead, he seized the car and switched off his phone.

Colonel Omar Ahmed Abu Al-Zoud, director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the Sharjah Police, said necessary measures were taken as soon as they received the report. Within a short frame of time, the police team uncovered the gang's meeting site in Ras Al Khaimah.

After coordinating with the Ras Al Khaimah Police, the Sharjah CID officers arrested the gang members and seized the stolen vehicle.

Al-Zoud said the speedy reporting foiled the gang's plan to dispose the vehicle. Additionally, the coordination with various departments in the country also helped officers identify the people involved, monitor their movements and pick an optimal time to nab them.

Al-Zoud urged the public to avoid interacting with people they don't know. He also highlighted the importance of requesting proof of personal identities, especially in sale operations, so they don't fall victim to fraudsters.