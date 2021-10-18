Dubai: Three jailed for stabbing businessman, robbing him of Dh12,300
One of the gang members was the victim's relative
The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced three Asians to three years in prison on charges of robbery and assault for attacking a businessman and robbing him of Dh12,300.
The gang assaulted the man with a knife and stole the amount that was in his possession on a public road.
The case dates back to last February, when the Asian businessman filed a report stating that he had been attacked by the gang and held at knifepoint. One of the gang members was the victim's relative.
The businessman said that the gang had followed him after he went into a currency exchange office to trade in his US dollars for Emirati dirhams.
He was on his way home when the convicts assaulted him, stabbing him twice with a small knife. One of them grabbed his wallet.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE: 2 security guards sentenced in absentia for theft of equipment worth Dh1.56 million
>> Dubai: Woman gets 3 years in jail for stabbing neighbour after argument over clothes
The Dubai Police reviewed the CCTV camera on the road and managed to identify the suspects, after which they were arrested.
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Three jailed for stabbing, robbing...
One of the gang members was the victim's relative READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Guards sentenced in absentia for theft of...
After selling the equipment, the defendants kept the money for... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Fog alert issued; temperature dips...
Residents can expect reduced visibility until 8.30am READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Woman fined Dh2,000 for posting husband's...
Prosecution convicts defendant of violating victim's privacy READ MORE
-
News
Ain Dubai opening: Magical sunset views and...
Entry is free during the opening weekend READ MORE
-
News
UAE: You can now get birth certificate issued via ...
Health ministry reveals new technological innovations at Gitex Global. READ MORE
-
World
Prince William awards debut Earthshot Prize ahead ...
Indian company Takachar was one of the five winners READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Asian nations rushing to place orders for new...
Molnupiravir is set to become the first drug that patients could take ... READ MORE
News
UAE: Restaurant shut down for flouting food safety rules