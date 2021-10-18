Crime and Courts
Dubai: Three jailed for stabbing businessman, robbing him of Dh12,300

(Alamy photo for illustrative purposes)

One of the gang members was the victim's relative

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced three Asians to three years in prison on charges of robbery and assault for attacking a businessman and robbing him of Dh12,300.

The gang assaulted the man with a knife and stole the amount that was in his possession on a public road.

The case dates back to last February, when the Asian businessman filed a report stating that he had been attacked by the gang and held at knifepoint. One of the gang members was the victim's relative.

The businessman said that the gang had followed him after he went into a currency exchange office to trade in his US dollars for Emirati dirhams.

He was on his way home when the convicts assaulted him, stabbing him twice with a small knife. One of them grabbed his wallet.

The Dubai Police reviewed the CCTV camera on the road and managed to identify the suspects, after which they were arrested.

