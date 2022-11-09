UAE: Daughter sues father for Dh3.3 million after he sold her property without her consent

She explained that 16 years ago, she gave him Dh800,000 to buy a residential plot of land for her and transfer the title deed to her name

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 6:45 AM Last updated: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 6:53 AM

A father has been ordered to pay Dh3.3 million to his daughter for selling off a property he bought for her using the money she gave him 16 years ago, but later sold without her knowledge.

Official court documents stated that the daughter filed a lawsuit against her father in which she demanded that he pay her Dh3.7 million - the value of the property he sold off without her consent. She also demanded another Dh500,000 in compensation for the moral and material damages.

The woman explained in her lawsuit that 16 years ago, she gave Dh800,000 to her father after they agreed that he would buy a residential plot of land for her and transfer the title deed to her name. She said her husband gave her the money.

The man also agreed to invest in the plot of land and that his daughter get rent money.

The father bought the land with the money he received from his daughter, but he did not transfer the title to his daughter’s name. She confirmed that her father instead used the land for himself and invested in it for 16 years.

She said she had asked him to transfer the land title to her name and hand over the property to her, but he refused.

The woman said she remained patient and did not take any legal action at first because of their relationship.

However, in 2021, she learned to her surprise that her father sold off the land at Dh3.7 million without her knowledge and consent, and that he kept all the cash from the sale.

The daughter said in her lawsuit that her father caused her financial loss as she had missed out on the opportunity to enjoy her money and invest it somewhere else where it would get her profit.

The father denied taking money from his daughter, but the ex-husband of his daughter testified that in court in 2006 he gave the complainant a cheque of Dh800,000 which he wrote in her name. The man said it was gift on the occasion of their first born.

He said that his ex-wife wanted to buy a plot of land and she agreed with her father that he would buy it on her behalf. The man said he was present when she delivered the cheque to her father who used it to buy the land.

After hearing from all parties, the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Claims Court issued a ruling ordering the father to pay Dh3.3 million to his daughter.

He was also told to pay Dh50,000 in compensation for the damages and pay his daughter’s legal expenses as well.

