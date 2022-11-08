Abu Dhabi: Food supervisor to pay Dh10,000 for defaming former employer on Facebook

The company claimed that his malicious comments damaged its reputation; he has been convicted by criminal court after he was found guilty of defamation

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 8 Nov 2022, 6:39 AM

A former supervisor of a food company in Abu Dhabi has been instructed to pay Dh10,000 in compensation for posting bad and negative comments about the company on Facebook.

The man had posted the defamatory statements, which damaged the reputation of the food supply company, after he had resigned his job

Official court documents stated that the food company had filed a lawsuit against its former employee demanding that he pay Dh100,000 in compensation for the moral and material damages for damaging its reputation through the comments posted on his Facebook page.

The company complained to authorities after reading the defamatory comments and presented evidence to prosecutors.

The company said the man, who worked for them as a food supervisor, had posted the negative and malicious comments about the firm and its services to damage its reputation among the public.

The man had earlier been convicted by the criminal court after he was found guilty of defamation.

The employer then filed the civil lawsuit against him demanding compensation for the damages caused by his bad and malicious comments.

After hearing from all parties, the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil and Administrative Claims Court decided that the defendant must pay Dh10,000 to the food company.

The man was also told to pay for the plaintiff’s legal expenses.

