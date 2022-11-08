UAE: Dh50,000 fine for woman who managed fake domestic worker recruitment account on Instagram

She first denied the accusations against her, claiming that the relevant documents that were needed were seized by a delivery driver

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 8 Nov 2022, 8:15 AM

The Fujairah Federal Court of First Instance fined a woman Dh50,000 for managing an account on Instagram for the recruitment of domestic workers without a license from the relevant authorities.

According to lawsuit papers, the victim filed an electronic report via the police smart application stating that a woman defrauded him and obtained from him Dh8,500 in exchange for recruiting a domestic worker. She introduced the domestic worker to him but he did not receive her papers and identification documents so that he could complete the legally required procedures.

When he contacted the 'recruiter', she replied that when she obtained the worker’s documents, she would hand them over to him. She continued procrastinating until he demanded that she return his money. When she failed to do so, he filed a report with the police.

The woman denied the accusation against her and said that she handed over the domestic worker with her identification papers. The complainant returned the identification papers of the worker to complete the residency procedures, but the driver for delivering the identification papers of the workers seized all the papers. She added that she works in a licensed office.

During the Public Prosecution investigation, she admitted that she was working as an intermediary in bringing manpower without obtaining a permit from the competent authorities.

