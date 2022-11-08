Dubai: Company director fined Dh400,000 for employing seven workers illegally

The woman was sleeping in a hotel room when the accused suddenly woke her up, slapped her in the face, and beat her up, court records show
The director of a human resources consulting company in Dubai has been fined Dh400,000 for failing to comply with sponsorship rules. Dubai’s Naturalisation and Residency Court imposed the penalty on the director for employing seven labourers who were staying in the country illegally.
Charges also included employing workers who were not under his sponsorship.
The seven workers were arrested by the competent authorities, according to Dubai’s Naturalisation and Residency Prosecution. Each worker has been fined Dh1,000 for working for another sponsor and staying in the country illegally. They will be deported.
