Dubai: Company director fined Dh400,000 for employing seven workers illegally

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 8 Nov 2022, 3:25 PM Last updated: Tue 8 Nov 2022, 3:28 PM

The director of a human resources consulting company in Dubai has been fined Dh400,000 for failing to comply with sponsorship rules. Dubai’s Naturalisation and Residency Court imposed the penalty on the director for employing seven labourers who were staying in the country illegally.

Charges also included employing workers who were not under his sponsorship.

The seven workers were arrested by the competent authorities, according to Dubai’s Naturalisation and Residency Prosecution. Each worker has been fined Dh1,000 for working for another sponsor and staying in the country illegally. They will be deported.

