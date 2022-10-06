UAE: Court orders man to pay ex-wife Dh10,000 to cover their baby's medical bills

He had refused to pay for his prematurely-born daughter's treatment, saying he didn't have any money

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 9:08 AM

An Abu Dhabi resident has been ordered to pay his ex-wife Dh10,000 she had spent on treating their child, who was born prematurely.

Official court documents stated that the woman filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband. She said doctors had advised her to terminate the pregnancy early on, citing the potential risk of complications and chronic illness.

After being born prematurely, the baby girl spent several months in an incubator, during which the woman spent Dh10,000 on medical treatment. The insurance firm covering the mother's insurance refused to pay for the child's treatment.

The couple had divorced when the woman was pregnant due to family disputes. When the woman's ex-husband refused to pay for his child's medical bills when she asked him, saying he didn't have any money. She had to find alternative means to clear the medical bill, eventually taking him to court.

After hearing from both parties, the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Court instructed the man to refund the Dh10,000 his ex-wife had spent on their child's treatment. The man was also told to pay for his ex-wife's legal expenses.

