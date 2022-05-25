UAE: Carpenter gets Dh350,000 compensation for injuries

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 25 May 2022, 3:02 PM

A 36-year-old carpenter, who was badly injured after an electric saw cut him while on duty, has been given Dh350,000 in compensation for physical and material damages.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Court of First Instance instructed the firm that owned the carpentry workshop to pay the compensation amount to the Asian man for the injuries he suffered during an electric saw accident, which left him permanently disabled.

Official court documents stated that the Asian man filed a lawsuit against the company demanding that it pays him Dh2 million for the physical, emotional, and material damages he suffered because of the injuries he sustained while on duty.

The man said in his lawsuit that he was working as an “armed carpenter” for the workshop, and while using an electric saw for cutting wooden materials, it bounced on him and cut him severely.

The man suffered cuts to his head, face and hands which left him permanently disabled. He cannot continue his doing job despite being the sole breadwinner for his family.

The doctor’s report said the carpenter suffered 50 per cent brain damage, 40 per cent disability to his left hand and his nose was also affected. The report said that these injuries left the Asian man partially disabled which affected his ability to work and earn a living.

The lawyer representing the firm had requested court to dismiss the worker’s claims stressing that they were baseless, and his client had no hand in causing the incident.

The Criminal Court of First Instance had earlier fined the firm that owned the workshop after it was found guilty of not complying with safety measures which caused the incident that injured the Asian carpenter.

The firm was also told to pay for the worker’s legal expenses.