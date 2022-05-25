Dubai: Illegal expat jailed for assaulting cops

She suffered permanent deformity due to the botched Botox procedure
The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced an unemployed African to three months in prison -- followed by deportation -- after he was convicted of assaulting two police officers when they asked him for identification documents.
According to case details, the expat was living in the UAE on an expired visit visa for a long time.
The illegal 'resident' assaulted the cops as he violently resisted arrest. He pushed and kicked them before fleeing. However, he was eventually arrested after he stumbled and fell to the ground.
