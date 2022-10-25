Dubai: Woman arrested for crashing vehicle into light pole while under influence of drugs

When the police interrogated her, she admitted to using narcotic substances, after which a sample was taken from her to provide to the lab for testing

Published: Tue 25 Oct 2022

An accident occurred where a woman crashed her vehicle into a light pole. Police found that she was not in her right mind, so she was arrested.

During interrogation she confessed to using narcotic substances. She was taken to provide a sample for drug testing. The laboratory report revealed that she was under the influence of two narcotic substances.

She was referred to the the Public Prosecution in Dubai and from there to the Court of First Instance, which sentenced her to a fine and deportation from the state.

