Abu Dhabi: Dh400,000 compensation given to family of child who died due to medical negligence

The child had been transported from one hospital to another despite his condition which required immediate treatment

Published: Tue 25 Oct 2022, 7:00 AM

The family of a child who died in Al Ain as a result of medical negligence on part of the doctors has been awarded Dh400,000 in blood money and compensation.

The Al Ain Civil Court instructed two hospitals and its doctors to pay jointly the compensation to the parents of the deceased child after they were found guilty of negligence and making an error in treatment.

Official court documents stated that the parents had filed a lawsuit against the hospitals and their doctors, demanding Dh15 million in compensation for the death of their child.

The family said their child later died due to the doctors’ negligence, carelessness and not applying the correct medical standards in treatment.

The child’s father had submitted a complaint to the Ministry of Health and Prevention which issued the report stating that the defendants were responsible for causing death of the child due to failure to provide the necessary medical treatment.

The report by the Higher Committee for Medical Responsibility indicated that there was a serious medical error and that the treatment provided by the hospital was not in accordance with medical standards. The committee also blamed the doctor who instructed for the transfer of the patient to another hospital without transferring him in an ambulance despite the patient’s emergency condition.

The criminal court had earlier convicted the two hospitals and their doctors for causing death of the child due to a medical error and ordered them to jointly pay blood money of Dh200,000 to the parents of the child.

The family then filed for a civil lawsuit against the defendants which ordered the hospitals and their doctors to pay compensation of Dh200,000 to the parents, in addition to the blood money, bringing the total amount to Dh400,000.

The hospital was also ordered to pay for the parents’ legal expenses.

