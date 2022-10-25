Dubai: Two women jailed for assaulting, kidnapping another woman after she defrauded them of Dh2,000

They sent indecent pictures of her to her male colleague, who then reported the incident to the police

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 25 Oct 2022, 7:26 AM

Two women have been imprisoned after they kidnapped and detained another woman.

The details of the case date back to July, when a person filed a report stating that his female co-worker had been kidnapped, assaulted, and detained by two women.

According to the complainant's statement in the investigation, he received a message with pictures showing his female co-worker in immodest clothes and bruises on her face.

He added that he received a call from one of the two accused after receiving pictures of his colleague. She asked him for Dh2,000 for them to release his colleague. He was given an hour to provide the amount. After promising to pay her he informed the police of the incident.

According to police records, a CID team reached the place where the woman was detained and arrested the two kidnappers. They confessed to detaining the victim who had defrauded them earlier by offering them a job as security guards in a company she works in.

The other added that the victim received Dh2,000 from her in exchange for providing work for her and the other accused, but she did not fulfil her promise and turned off her phone so that they could not contact her.

The Court of Appeal in Dubai upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance to sentence the women to prison for three years.

