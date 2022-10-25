UAE: Motorist to pay Dh20,000 for deliberately reversing into another car on the road

Abu Dhabi Appeals Court overturns an earlier ruling by Court of First Instance which had rejected compensation claim by driver who was obstructed by defendant

A motorist who chased another driver on the main road, obstructed him and then reversed and hit his car deliberately, has been told to pay Dh20,000 in compensation.

The Abu Dhabi Appeals Court has overturned an earlier ruling by the Court of First Instance which had rejected the compensation claim by the driver who was obstructed by the defendant.

The man had filed a lawsuit against the motorist demanding that he pay him Dh115,000 in compensation for the material and moral damages he suffered as a result of the incident, which endangered him and damaged his car.

The complainant said he was driving on the main road when the defendant chased his car and blocked his way twice. He said the defendant him stop on the road when he stopped his car in front of him. The defendant then reversed and deliberately hit his car thereby causing damages to it.

The defendant had earlier been convicted in the penal court and jailed for six months after he was found guilty of recklessness and endangering the life of a motorist. The court had compensated the victim with Dh51,000.

The plaintiff in this case filed a civil claims lawsuit against him demanding compensation.

The defendant’s lawyer had presented a memorandum to court requesting that the case be dismissed because the man had earlier been compensated in the criminal court.

The Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Claims Court had earlier issued a ruling dismissing the case. The plaintiff challenged the verdict with the appeals court which cancelled the first ruling and instructed the motorist to pay Dh20,000 In compensation for the damages.

He was also told to pay for the plaintiff’s legal expenses.

