Dubai: Three gang members jailed, fined Dh134,000 for stealing 134 cigarette boxes

Police continue to search for two other gang members

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 12 Apr 2022, 9:03 AM

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a gang to three months in prison, and fined them Dh134,000 for stealing 134 boxes of cigarettes.

According to case details, the gang stole 134 boxes of cigarettes worth Dh134,000 from a warehouse in Dubai's Ras Al Khor Industrial area.

The details of the case date back to October 2021, when a storekeeper at a tobacco establishment discovered a crack in the door of the main warehouse.

According to the complainant's statement in the prosecution's investigations, he entered the warehouse, and found that 134 boxes of cigarettes had disappeared, after which he filed a police report.

An investigation team reached the site of the crime to collect evidence and reviewed surveillance cameras at the warehouse. In the footage, five people can be seen breaking the outer lock of the main door, entering the warehouse and stealing cigarette boxes that they transported in two vehicles.

Three suspects were identified and arrested.

The police continue to search for the other two fugitives involved in the theft.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and revealed their individual roles in the crime.

They said that on reaching the warehouse location, they were assured that the place was vacant -- before they got out of the two vehicles and headed towards the warehouse.

One of the accused broke the door lock, stole the cigarette boxes and transferred them to the two vehicles they had arrived in. Another suspect confessed to receiving Dh5,000 to help in the theft.

The convicts will be deported after serving their prison term.