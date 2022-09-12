Dubai: Tennis coach convicted for harassing, offending the modesty of 16-year-old girl

Mon 12 Sep 2022

An Asian tennis coach has been convicted of harassing and offending the modesty of a girl that he was training.

The 16-year-old girl would receive messages from her coach on Facebook and Instagram.

The man spoke to her about her weight in an inappropriate manner, flirted with her and threatened to go to her house to see her. He also asked her to be his girlfriend and meet him.

The victim said in the Public Prosecution’s investigations that her father enrolled her in a tennis club where the accused trained her. She was surprised when he started communicating with her through social media platforms Facebook and Instagram. He would send her more than 10 messages a day, some of them being voice messages. After she blocked him on Instagram, he continued to pursue her through her sister.

