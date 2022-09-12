Dubai: Man embezzles Dh80,278 from firm, cheats partner

The court ordered her to settle the bill
An Arab investor has been convicted of embezzling Dh80,278 from his partner by manipulating company data and tearing documents that would convict him.
The victim had established a medical centre in Dubai. The accused was a partner in the firm, eligible to 70 per cent of the share if he presented the income to the victim.
However, the accused tore up those documents, prompting the victim to hire an account auditor. The auditor concluded that the accused had embezzled Dh80,278.
The accounting advisory report sent in by the auditing firm said that the accused had embezzled the amount for personal use.
ALSO READ:
The court ordered her to settle the bill
They have been sentenced to prison for six months
He threatened her with a knife and stole her bag
Accused found the precious metal in a sandy area and did not inform the police
The 32-year-old turned himself in at a police station
Parents will be prosecuted for negligence
He was detained in an apartment for 15 hours
The theft took place at the airport