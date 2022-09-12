Dubai: Man embezzles Dh80,278 from firm, cheats partner

The accused tore up documents proving the victim's innocence

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 12 Sep 2022, 8:28 AM

An Arab investor has been convicted of embezzling Dh80,278 from his partner by manipulating company data and tearing documents that would convict him.

The victim had established a medical centre in Dubai. The accused was a partner in the firm, eligible to 70 per cent of the share if he presented the income to the victim.

However, the accused tore up those documents, prompting the victim to hire an account auditor. The auditor concluded that the accused had embezzled Dh80,278.

The accounting advisory report sent in by the auditing firm said that the accused had embezzled the amount for personal use.

