Dubai: Man pays woman's traffic fines, dupes her out of Dh500,000

The victim met him at a popular leisure spot in the emirate and thought he was a pilot

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 6 Sep 2022, 12:05 PM

An Arab man was sentenced to one month in prison in Dubai after duping a woman into investing Dh500,000 in a business partnership that turned out to be a sham.

The victim said she met the man in the emirate's City Walk and at that time, he said he was a pilot, court records show. They eventually became friends after the man offered to pay her traffic fines for three vehicles.

The woman accepted his help and was able to confirm that he did settle her fines and even managed to get a discount.

After some time, the man asked her to be a partner in a business that deals with used vehicles. She handed him Dh300,000 and obtained more funds from her mother and friends — thus investing a total of Dh541,000, in addition to credit cards, according to court papers.

When she asked for partnership contracts, however, the man stopped answering her calls. She also stressed that she did not receive any receipts for her investment but was able to keep WhatsApp messages in which the man confirmed he got the money.

Besides the jail term and deportation, Dubai Misdemeanour Court ordered the man to return the full amount.

