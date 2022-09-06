Dubai: Four men fined Dh1.7 million for stealing cash from bitcoin trader

The victim's hands and feet were tied during the robbery

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 6 Sep 2022, 10:18 AM

Four Asian men have been jointly fined Dh1.7 million for assaulting a bitcoin trader and stealing the same value from his residence.

Last March, a man reported that he had been attacked in his house and that Dh1.7 million had been stolen from a safe that belonged to his partner.

The first victim claimed in his testimony that a group of men reached his residence, and told him that his address was incorrect. When he attempted to shut his door, the men pushed him and entered. On impact, the man fell to the floor after which they put a knife to his neck.

The accused then tied him up with plastic rope and retrieved a key to the safe that was placed under a table. They then stole the amount. The man was able to untie himself after which he called his partner and the police, informing both parties of the incident.

The second victim said in his testimony that he received a call from the first victim who informed him of the crime.

After he arrived at the spot, he saw the house in a mess and the safe open, with the cash missing.

Police investigations say that the criminals illegally infiltrated the country and have fled after committing the crime.

Authorities coordinated to determine their location and arrest them. They confessed to their crimes during investigations.

