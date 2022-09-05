Dubai: Gang jailed for stealing Dh80,000 from company, kidnapping employee

They have been sentenced to prison for three years

Mon 5 Sep 2022

A gang of 5 men of Arab and Asian descent have been jailed after they entered the headquarters of a general trading company in the Al Quoz Industrial Area in October last year, falsely pretending to be CID officers. The men, headed by a Gulf national, kidnapped one of the company's employees and restricted his movement, proceeding to then steal Dh80,000 from a company safe.

According to the case files, the victim reported that he had been robbed under duress while at his workplace. He claimed he was taken by surprise when the three men entered the general trading company in Al Quoz, one of whom was wearing the Emirati dress (Kandora). He claimed he was a CID officer and showed the victim a fake card.

The man alleged that one of the accused asked him to show his identity as well, claiming that a company employee was wanted by the police. They then tied up another colleague, saying he needed to be investigated in preparation for his dismissal from the company.

Next, according to the fist victim's allegations, the men went directly to the company safe and seized Dh80,000. The two victims were then taken to a vehicle stationed outside the company headquarters, upon which they were driven to the Warsan area and released.

One of the released victims sought help from a man who gave him a ride to International City, following which he was dropped to the police station by a friend to report the incident.

A team of investigators swiftly located the owner of the getaway vehicle used in the crime. The owner of the car was revealed to be the Gulf national who led the gang of accused men; he promptly confessed to his crime and revealed the location of his accomplices.

