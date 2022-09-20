Dubai: Man jailed for three months after threatening to post girlfriend's images online

He warned that he would expose their illicit relationship on social media, after the woman attempted to end their relationship

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 9:36 AM

A 34-year-old driver of Asian origin has been sentenced to three months in prison for threatening his girlfriend.

He warned that he would expose their illicit relationship on social media. Both work for the same sponsor.

Last October, the lady, who works as a maid, had an illicit relationship with the driver who worked in the same house in Palm Jumeirah.

The woman wished to end their relationship. After declining to meet him in the villa for several days he sent her pictures and videos from the time they spent together on WhatsApp. He then said that he would post those on social media.

When the convict was brought in for questioning he admitted to the relationship. However, he denied threatening her.

Forensic reports proved that the man had threatened the victim using WhatsApp and attached inappropriate images of the both of them. The court then convicted him and issued its ruling.

ALSO READ: