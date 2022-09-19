UAE: Police find ‘missing girl’ thought to be kidnapped in Sharjah

The accused tore up documents proving the victim's innocence
After an intensive search operation, Sharjah Police managed to find the girl who was reported to be missing. She was thought to be kidnapped, and her pictures were circulated on social media.
Investigations revealed that the girl left the house voluntarily.
Colonel Omar Ahmed Bu Al-Zoud, Director of Criminal Investigations Department at Sharjah Police, said: "The department formed a criminal investigation team to carry out an intensive search operation after receiving a report of the missing girl. Accordingly, the missing girl was located, and she was found in good health.
Through investigations, it became clear that the girl had left the house of her own will, following family disputes, and procedures are being completed in this regard.
Colonel Omar Ahmed Bu Al-Zoud called on community members not to circulate and spread inaccurate rumours that may confuse community members.
