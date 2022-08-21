Dubai: Expat jailed for slapping suspect fleeing from police

Published: Sun 21 Aug 2022

A 35-year-old security guard has been sentenced to prison and deportation after he slapped a man trying to flee from the police.

The expat said that he saw a man trying to run away from the Dubai Police patrol, and slapped him on the left ear in order to stop him. He then fell down, with his left ear bleeding.

The victim however, sustained permanent injuries and had to be hospitalised for three months in order to recover.

The injured man also agreed to fleeing from the police. He said that he saw the police coming and tried to escape when he saw the security guard blocking his way and hit him to be able to get away.

A policeman says that the man was being pursued in a case of robbery.

