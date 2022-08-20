Dubai Police fine thousands of drivers after residents report reckless drivers, traffic violations

The 'We Are All Police' programme allows the public to report violations

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 20 Aug 2022, 2:53 PM

The 'We Are All Police' programme allows residents to report traffic violations to the Dubai Police. In the last seven months, the authority has recorded 34,870 traffic fines.

According to Colonel Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Directorate of Traffic at Dubai Police, 8,976 of these fines were submitted by Dubai Police officers and 9,321 were recorded via CCTV surveillance cameras. He explained that the programme also received 16,572 calls reporting traffic violations from concerned community members during the same period.

Colonel bin Suwaidan pointed out that the programme enables the public to take part in ensuring the safety and security of Dubai roads and streets by reporting reckless drivers and traffic violations conveniently via the Dubai Police smart app or calling Dubai Police's call centre (901).

He further noted that all reports are handled by the Department's traffic experts thoroughly and with extreme confidentiality.

Colonel bin Suwaidan explained that the highest number of violations was recorded in March with a total of 5,822 violations, followed by June with 5,735 violations, 5,666 in July, 4,966 in May, 4,496 in February, 4,188 in January, and 3,999 in April.

"We don't issue fines against individuals after immediately receiving the report. We first verify the report, check available cameras and systems, and contact to warn violators before issuing any tickets," he confirmed.

"Moreover, our authorised police officers can report violations while off duty by simply using the application or calling the command centre. In that case, the fine will be issued immediately", he added.

Colonel bin Suwaidan called upon the public to utilise this service and join Dubai Police in ensuring the safety and security of our roads and protecting the lives of road users.

ALSO READ: